NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2022 financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Third quarter reported revenues were $10.9 billion, up 5 percent compared to prior year and up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis.*

NIKE Direct sales were $4.6 billion, up 15 percent on a reported basis and up 17 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 19 percent, or 22 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by 33 percent growth in North America.

Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 46.6 percent.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.87.

"NIKE’s strong results this quarter show that our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy is working, as we invest to achieve our growth opportunities," said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. "Fueled by deep consumer connections, compelling product innovation and an expanding digital advantage, we have the right playbook to navigate volatility and create value through our relentless drive to serve the future of sport."**

Third Quarter revenues increased 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by Nike Direct growth of 17 percent. NIKE Brand Digital business fueled growth, increasing by 22 percent, driven by double-digit growth in North America, APLA and EMEA, partially offset by declines in Greater China. Further contributing to NIKE Direct growth was the steady normalization of traffic in owned physical retail, with NIKE owned stores up 14 percent. Wholesale revenues declined 1 percent on a reported basis and were up 1 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with growth in EMEA and APLA offset by declines in North America and Greater China.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate NIKE’s ability to navigate through volatility, while continuing to serve consumers directly and digitally, at scale,” said Matt Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. "Marketplace demand continues to significantly exceed available inventory supply, with a healthy pull market across our geographies.”**

Third Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 5 percent to $10.9 billion compared to the prior year and were up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $10.3 billion, up 8 percent compared to prior year on a currency-neutral basis, led by 13 percent growth in EMEA. Revenues for Converse were $567 million, down 1 percent on a reported basis and up 2 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by strong performance in North America and Europe, partially offset by declines in Asia.

for NIKE, Inc. increased 5 percent to $10.9 billion compared to the prior year and were up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 46.6 percent, driven by margin expansion in our NIKE Direct business driven by lower markdowns, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and a higher mix of full-price sales, partially offset by lower full-price product margins largely due to increased freight and logistics costs.

increased 100 basis points to 46.6 percent, driven by margin expansion in our NIKE Direct business driven by lower markdowns, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and a higher mix of full-price sales, partially offset by lower full-price product margins largely due to increased freight and logistics costs. Selling and administrative expense increased 13 percent to $3.4 billion. Demand creation expense was $854 million, up 20 percent, primarily due to normalization of spend against brand campaigns and continued investments in digital marketing to support heightened digital demand. Operating overhead expense increased 11 percent to $2.6 billion, primarily due to higher strategic technology investments and wage-related expenses.

increased 13 percent to $3.4 billion. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16.4 percent compared to 11.4 percent for the same period last year, due to a shift in our earnings mix, the effects of stock-based compensation and recently finalized U.S. tax regulations.

for the quarter was 16.4 percent compared to 11.4 percent for the same period last year, due to a shift in our earnings mix, the effects of stock-based compensation and recently finalized U.S. tax regulations. Net income was $1.4 billion, down 4 percent, and Diluted earnings per share was $0.87.

February 28, 2022 Balance Sheet Review

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $7.7 billion, up 15 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by elevated in-transit inventories due to extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions, partially offset by strong consumer demand during the quarter.

for NIKE, Inc. were $7.7 billion, up 15 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by elevated in-transit inventories due to extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions, partially offset by strong consumer demand during the quarter. Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.5 billion, up approximately $939 million from last year, driven by strong free cash flow, partially offset by share repurchases and cash dividends.

Shareholder Returns

NIKE continues to have a strong track record of investing to fuel growth and consistently increasing returns to shareholders, including 20 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts. In the third quarter, NIKE returned approximately $1.7 billion to shareholders, including:

Dividends of $484 million, up 12 percent from the prior year.

of $484 million, up 12 percent from the prior year. Share repurchases of $1.2 billion for the quarter, reflecting 8.1 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018. As of February 28, 2022, a total of 68.9 million shares have been repurchased under the program for a total of approximately $7.6 billion.

Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on March 21, 2022, to review fiscal third quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, April 11, 2022.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

* See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure. ** The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % NINE MONTHS ENDED % (In millions, except per share data) 2/28/2022 2/28/2021 Change 2/28/2022 2/28/2021 Change Revenues $ 10,871 $ 10,357 5 % $ 34,476 $ 32,194 7 % Cost of sales 5,804 5,638 3 % 18,500 17,887 3 % Gross profit 5,067 4,719 7 % 15,976 14,307 12 % Gross margin 46.6 % 45.6 % 46.3 % 44.4 % Demand creation expense 854 711 20 % 2,789 2,117 32 % Operating overhead expense 2,584 2,330 11 % 7,980 7,166 11 % Total selling and administrative expense 3,438 3,041 13 % 10,769 9,283 16 % % of revenues 31.6 % 29.4 % 31.2 % 28.8 % Interest expense (income), net 53 64 — 165 199 — Other (income) expense, net (94 ) (22 ) — (235 ) 18 — Income before income taxes 1,670 1,636 2 % 5,277 4,807 10 % Income tax expense 274 187 47 % 670 589 14 % Effective tax rate 16.4 % 11.4 % 12.7 % 12.3 % NET INCOME $ 1,396 $ 1,449 -4 % $ 4,607 $ 4,218 9 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.92 -4 % $ 2.91 $ 2.68 9 % Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.90 -3 % $ 2.85 $ 2.62 9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,579.0 1,578.0 1,581.1 1,570.9 Diluted 1,610.7 1,616.9 1,615.8 1,607.3 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.305 $ 0.275 $ 0.885 $ 0.795

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) February 28, February 28, % Change (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 8,704 $ 8,516 2 % Short-term investments 4,763 4,012 19 % Accounts receivable, net 3,827 3,669 4 % Inventories 7,700 6,693 15 % Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,968 1,810 9 % Total current assets 26,962 24,700 9 % Property, plant and equipment, net 4,806 4,958 -3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,959 3,149 -6 % Identifiable intangible assets, net 291 271 7 % Goodwill 284 242 17 % Deferred income taxes and other assets 3,275 2,865 14 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,577 $ 36,185 7 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — — Notes payable — 4 -100 % Accounts payable 2,770 2,257 23 % Current portion of operating lease liabilities 455 470 -3 % Accrued liabilities 5,391 5,907 -9 % Income taxes payable 202 256 -21 % Total current liabilities 8,818 8,894 -1 % Long-term debt 9,418 9,412 0 % Operating lease liabilities 2,784 2,964 -6 % Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 2,748 2,984 -8 % Redeemable preferred stock — — — Shareholders’ equity 14,809 11,931 24 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 38,577 $ 36,185 7 %

NIKE, Inc. DIVISIONAL REVENUES (Unaudited) % Change Excluding Currency Changes1 % Change Excluding Currency Changes1 THREE MONTHS ENDED % NINE MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions) 2/28/2022 2/28/2021 Change 2/28/2022 2/28/2021 Change North America Footwear $ 2,532 $ 2,382 6 % 6 % $ 8,648 $ 7,851 10 % 10 % Apparel 1,207 1,087 11 % 11 % 4,117 3,580 15 % 15 % Equipment 143 95 51 % 49 % 473 364 30 % 30 % Total 3,882 3,564 9 % 9 % 13,238 11,795 12 % 12 % Europe, Middle East & Africa Footwear 1,569 1,606 -2 % 4 % 5,358 5,139 4 % 4 % Apparel 1,083 898 21 % 28 % 3,444 2,973 16 % 16 % Equipment 127 105 21 % 29 % 426 365 17 % 16 % Total 2,779 2,609 7 % 13 % 9,228 8,477 9 % 9 % Greater China Footwear 1,554 1,614 -4 % -6 % 4,238 4,432 -4 % -9 % Apparel 548 616 -11 % -13 % 1,588 1,775 -11 % -15 % Equipment 58 49 18 % 15 % 160 150 7 % 1 % Total 2,160 2,279 -5 % -8 % 5,986 6,357 -6 % -11 % Asia Pacific & Latin America Footwear 1,005 903 11 % 20 % 2,914 2,652 10 % 13 % Apparel 394 365 8 % 16 % 1,181 1,098 8 % 10 % Equipment 62 47 32 % 44 % 178 135 32 % 36 % Total 1,461 1,315 11 % 19 % 4,273 3,885 10 % 13 % Global Brand Divisions2 41 6 583 % 561 % 54 18 200 % 206 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND 10,323 9,773 6 % 8 % 32,779 30,532 7 % 7 % Converse 567 570 -1 % 2 % 1,753 1,609 9 % 8 % Corporate3 (19 ) 14 — — (56 ) 53 — — TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES $ 10,871 $ 10,357 5 % 8 % $ 34,476 $ 32,194 7 % 7 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND Footwear $ 6,660 $ 6,505 2 % 5 % $ 21,158 $ 20,074 5 % 5 % Apparel 3,232 2,966 9 % 12 % 10,330 9,426 10 % 9 % Equipment 390 296 32 % 36 % 1,237 1,014 22 % 21 % Global Brand Divisions2 41 6 583 % 561 % 54 18 200 % 206 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES $ 10,323 $ 9,773 6 % 8 % $ 32,779 $ 30,532 7 % 7 %

1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 2 Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company’s central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % NINE MONTHS ENDED % (Dollars in millions) 2/28/2022 2/28/2021 Change 2/28/2022 2/28/2021 Change North America $ 967 $ 970 0 % $ 3,636 $ 3,295 10 % Europe, Middle East & Africa 713 533 34 % 2,394 1,885 27 % Greater China 784 973 -19 % 2,054 2,552 -20 % Asia Pacific & Latin America 478 408 17 % 1,347 1,112 21 % Global Brand Divisions2 (975 ) (852 ) -14 % (3,033 ) (2,546 ) -19 % TOTAL NIKE BRAND1 1,967 2,032 -3 % 6,398 6,298 2 % Converse 168 150 12 % 504 405 24 % Corporate3 (412 ) (482 ) 15 % (1,460 ) (1,697 ) 14 % TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1 1,723 1,700 1 % 5,442 5,006 9 % EBIT margin1 15.8 % 16.4 % 15.8 % 15.5 % Interest expense (income), net 53 64 — 165 199 — TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 1,670 $ 1,636 2 % $ 5,277 $ 4,807 10 %

1 The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT”), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT, Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT and EBIT margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. EBIT margin is calculated as EBIT divided by total NIKE, Inc. Revenues. References to EBIT and EBIT margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment. 3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005823/en/