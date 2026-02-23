Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie
ISIN: INE822E01011
|
23.02.2026 15:07:00
Nike, Target, and Home Depot Stocks Just Got a Massive Win From the Supreme Court. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
The U.S. Supreme Court made waves on Friday, ruling that President Trump doesn't have the legal authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Trump pivoted to a different way to at least temporarily implement tariffs worldwide of 10% -- later raised to 15% -- but the market reacted positively to the judicial setback.This is good news for for Nike (NYSE: NKE), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), along with many other consumer-facing giants that have come under fire since the tariffs were initially introduced more than 10 months ago.Image source: Getty Images.
