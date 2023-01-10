|
Nike Actually Gained 14.5% in the Second Half of 2022: Is the Worst Over?
Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) gained 14.5% in the second half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.For the full year, shares were still down close to 29%, but had bounced up 41% higher than its 52-week low of $82.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
