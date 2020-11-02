Nike And Lazada Partner To Serve More Consumers In Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nike and Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform, are teaming up to serve more consumers across the region with direct access of Nike innovation and design assortment through Lazada's online commerce platform.

Nike will directly retail to consumers across five countries in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand through the Nike LazMall Flagship Store. Nike will also leverage Lazada's fulfillment and logistics capabilities, ensuring consumers will benefit from the reliability and speed of the platform's advanced delivery network.

"This venture enables us to consistently offer product accessibility, enjoyable shopping experiences and a wide variety of innovation and design to our regional consumers in line with our digital growth," says Ken Yamada, GM, Nike Direct Digital Commerce, Southeast Asia and India. "At the same time, this marketplace experience will be complementary to Nike.com and our existing strategic partnerships to enrich our offerings and choices for consumers within the Nike digital ecosystem."

The initial phase will give consumers access to a wide variety of Nike products online - from footwear to apparel and equipment for men, women and kids. In addition, consumers will enjoy great deals, free shipping and returns within 15 days. The assortment will continue to evolve to cater to the unique tastes and needs of consumer in each market.

"Lazada is proud to serve as Nike's online retail partner for Southeast Asia, where LazMall is the region's leading premium brand shopping destination trusted by consumers," said Jessica Liu, Co-President and Regional Head of Commercial, Lazada Group. "We look forward to working closely with the Nike team to expand their presence in the region by directly connecting them with more consumers and elevating the customer experience through our data-driven technology and advanced logistics capabilities. Lazada consumers across Southeast Asia will be delighted to have first-hand access to a wide assortment of Nike's world-renowned designs, especially in the upcoming 11.11 shopping festival."

The new collaboration between Nike and Lazada has kicked off in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, and will be made available in Thailand soon.

Follow Nike's LazMall Flagship Store for the latest news and updates: https://www.lazada.sg/shop/nike/.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group, powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.

