Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.06.2026 10:12:00

Nike at a 12-Year Low or Lululemon at an 8-Year Low? Here's the Better Turnaround Stock for Deep Value Investors to Buy in July.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is the largest activewear company in the world by far, but many smaller competitors have been gaining ground in taking it on. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) was one of the original competitors that created a niche in the space, capturing market share and forever changing standard casual wear, but it's also struggling today.Part of what's plaguing these companies is the environment. Inflation is making spending much harder for its regular customers, who are spending less or switching down, but the companies also made some recent missteps.Both of these companies are making leadership changes as they try to make a recovery. Which is the better buy for value investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

mehr Nachrichten