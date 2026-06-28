Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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28.06.2026 10:12:00
Nike at a 12-Year Low or Lululemon at an 8-Year Low? Here's the Better Turnaround Stock for Deep Value Investors to Buy in July.
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is the largest activewear company in the world by far, but many smaller competitors have been gaining ground in taking it on. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) was one of the original competitors that created a niche in the space, capturing market share and forever changing standard casual wear, but it's also struggling today.Part of what's plaguing these companies is the environment. Inflation is making spending much harder for its regular customers, who are spending less or switching down, but the companies also made some recent missteps.Both of these companies are making leadership changes as they try to make a recovery. Which is the better buy for value investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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