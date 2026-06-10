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10.06.2026 09:00:13
Nike charges World Cup fans the most for replica shirts after price surge
England supporters face paying inflation-busting £95 for an adult shirt as the tournament begins in the USFans of World Cup teams kitted out by Nike face the highest costs if they want to buy a replica shirt before the tournament kicks off this week amid a “striking” overall increase in prices.Alongside the official match versions, which are retailing for as much as €160, manufacturers typically make “stadium”, or replica, versions aimed at supporters. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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