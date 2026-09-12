Nike Aktie

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WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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12.09.2026 04:44:01

Nike COO Alagirisamy Venkatesh Sells 3,671 Shares

Alagirisamy Venkatesh, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nike (NYSE:NKE), reported a sale of 3,671 shares of Class B common stock on Sept. 9, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($37.59); post-transaction value based on Sept. 9, 2026, market close ($37.35).

Nike represents a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel with a diversified portfolio of iconic brands and substantial scale, generating approximately $46.4 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains competitive advantages through brand equity, innovation in product design and materials technology, and an extensive distribution network spanning direct-to-consumer digital channels and wholesale partnerships. Despite recent market headwinds reflected in a 49.25% one-year share price decline, Nike's market capitalization of $54.5 billion underscores its position as a cornerstone holding within the consumer discretionary sector.

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