Nike Doesn't Hold a Candle to Lululemon, Except in 1 Key Area

With $51.6 billion in trailing-12-month sales and an iconic, globally recognized brand, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is certainly familiar to most investors. Its dominance in the sports apparel and footwear market is unmatched.But the industry is characterized by intense competition. Businesses are trying to satisfy the constantly changing tastes and preferences of consumers across the world. In the past decade, a popular category that has ascended quickly is athleisure apparel. And alongside it, we've seen Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) become a major industry player.For all its success over the years, Nike doesn't hold a candle to its younger rival except in one key area. Let's take a closer look at these two consumer discretionary stocks and see how they compare.