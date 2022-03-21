Nike Inc Profit Falls In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.40 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $10.87 billion from $10.36 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $10.87 Bln vs. $10.36 Bln last year.