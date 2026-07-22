Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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22.07.2026 12:55:00
Nike Is Down 76% From Its All-Time High. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity Before the Stock Goes Parabolic?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) collected $46.4 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue. (Its fiscal year ended May 31.) This single data point highlights its leading position in the global sportswear market. The company's success is powered by its brand recognition.But this consumer discretionary stock has been an epic failure for shareholders. Its price is currently 76% off its peak from November 2021 as of July 16, because of much weaker financial performance in recent years. Management, led by CEO Elliott Hill, is working to turn things around. But the challenging recovery is taking time.Investors are now looking at a beaten-down stock in what has historically been a world-class business. Does Nike present a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity before shares go parabolic?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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