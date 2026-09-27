Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
27.09.2026 21:15:00
Nike Is Down 77% From Its Peak. Should You Buy Before It Reports Earnings on Oct. 1?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) used to be a blue chip staple, but is now a sore spot in portfolios. Shares of Nike have fallen 77% from their peak in late 2021, and are down about 44% in 2026 as of this writing. The company is mounting a turnaround, but does that mean investors should buy the stock now before earnings on Oct. 1 or remain on the bench this time around?
The athletic apparel giant's biggest challenge is China. Revenue in the country fell 12% in the last quarter as Chinese-based brands gained favor among consumers there. Nike expects this trend to continue as well.
Nike is combating this by rebuilding its wholesale relationships, reducing excess inventory, and focusing on its key sports, locations, and specific cities. The athletic retailer's balance sheet remains strong, with about $9 billion in cash and short-term investments. Nike also still pays a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
|
25.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Optimismus in New York: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Freitagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nike Inc.
|25.09.26
|Nike Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.26
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.08.26
|Nike Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Nike Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.26
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.08.26
|Nike Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.07.26
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.07.26
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.26
|Nike Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.26
|Nike Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.08.26
|Nike Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.26
|Nike Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Nike Hold
|HSBC
|25.09.26
|Nike Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.26
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.08.26
|Nike Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nike Inc.
|31,37
|-0,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.