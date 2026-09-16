Nike Is Down 79%. Is It Finally the Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy and Never Sell?

Nike's (NYSE: NKE) key growth strategies over the past decade have been largely unsuccessful. In some cases, they've actually created significant setbacks for the business. As a result, the company's stock is down about 34% in the last 10 years -- and down about 79% from its valuation peak.

On the other hand, big sell-offs and continued payout increases have pushed the stock's dividend yield up to roughly 4.5%. So, does Nike stock stand out as a great buy-and-hold dividend play at these prices?

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