Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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16.09.2026 16:15:00
Nike Is Down 79%. Is It Finally the Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy and Never Sell?
Nike's (NYSE: NKE) key growth strategies over the past decade have been largely unsuccessful. In some cases, they've actually created significant setbacks for the business. As a result, the company's stock is down about 34% in the last 10 years -- and down about 79% from its valuation peak.
On the other hand, big sell-offs and continued payout increases have pushed the stock's dividend yield up to roughly 4.5%. So, does Nike stock stand out as a great buy-and-hold dividend play at these prices?
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
|4 770,00
|-0,63%
|Nike Inc.
|31,66
|1,23%