Nike Is Going All In on Web3. Here's How Investors Can Benefit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite crypto taking a nosedive in 2022, there has been one trend that should be encouraging for investors; more and more companies are looking for ways to leverage the potential that blockchains offer. And just last week another well-known company took the dive into the world of Web3, or the emerging decentralized internet that stands in contrast to Web2 and its dependence on a few big tech companies.In a press release, sportswear behemoth Nike (NYSE: NKE) said it will unveil its new Web3 platform .Swoosh in 2023. The launch of .Swoosh will serve as a hub for all of Nike's virtual apparel and digital assets. Users will be able to purchase Nike brand clothing and shoes for avatars that can be used in Web3 games. Furthermore, limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be released on the platform for purchase. To top it all off, users will be able to unlock real-world perks like actual clothing and possibly even meet and greet professional athletes. Continue reading