Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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28.06.2026 13:45:00
Nike Looks Undervalued Here and Could Reward Long-Term Investors
There is a moment in every great brand's story when the stock gets cheap enough that patience becomes the most profitable strategy. Nike (NYSE: NKE) may be in that moment right now.The stock trades near $40, down more than 35% year to date. The consensus Wall Street price target from analysts is $59.88, implying roughly 50% upside from here. Remember, other people's opinions alone don't make a stock a buy, but when you combine them with what is happening inside the company and in global sports culture right now, the case starts to feel more urgent. When CEO Elliott Hill took the job in October 2024, he inherited a brand that had spent years chasing lifestyle fashion at the expense of its sports roots, trained consumers to expect perpetual discounts, and quietly lost wholesale relationships that generate steady, predictable volume. He has been rebuilding all three, and he's repositioning product around performance, ending the promotional cycles, and rebuilding shelf space at Dick's Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, and international retailers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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