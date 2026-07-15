Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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15.07.2026 11:06:00
Nike May Soon Be Booted From the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and This Trillion-Dollar Stock That's Rallied 6,100,000% Is the Ideal Replacement
For more than 130 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as one of Wall Street's most-watched health barometers. It's expanded from an industrial-dominated 12-stock index to one that now houses 30 diverse, multinational businesses.It's also an index built around change. Since May 1896, there have been 54 instances in which companies were added to or removed from the Dow. We're likely on track for another adjustment, with Nike (NYSE: NKE) primed to get the boot, and trillion-dollar conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) ideally positioned to replace it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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