Nike Now Yields More Than Procter & Gamble and Twice as Much as Coca-Cola. Is It the Most Overlooked Dividend Stock? Here's the Clear Answer.

When the topic of dividend stocks is brought up, some of the most common names to be mentioned are consumer staples giants Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). After all, they are both member of the Dividend Kings, an exclusive club that only includes companies that have boosted their payouts for 50 or more consecutive years.

The beverage giant has increased its payouts for 64 straight years, while the household and personal goods conglomerate has hiked its dividend payout for 70 consecutive years. At its current share price, Coca-Cola's dividend yields 2.2%, while Procter &Gamble's yields 2.7%.

Quietly in the background, however, is another company paying a dividend that outyields both of those: Nike (NYSE: NKE). Currently, Nike's payout yields a hefty 4.4%, offering a nice stream of income. That said, look deeper into that yield and you'll see there's definitely a catch.

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