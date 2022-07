Nike or Lululemon Athletica: Which Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The lines between workout clothing and everyday wear have disappeared, and that has driven share prices of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) well ahead of the broader market over the past decade.Even after the market decline in 2022, an equal investment in Nike and Lululemon would have delivered almost identical returns over the last 10 years. A $5,000 investment in each stock in 2012 would be worth about $46,000 today. That's a fantastic compound annual return of 16.5% on a $10,000 investment.However, if I were deciding on one athletic apparel stock, I would focus on investing in Lululemon for a few reasons.Continue reading