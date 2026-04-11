Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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11.04.2026 13:15:00
Nike Reported Its Q3 Earnings Last Week. Is a Turnaround on the Horizon for the Struggling Retailer?
When Nike (NYSE: NKE) CEO Elliott Hill stood in the Camp Nou stadium earlier this year, staring at scaffolding and cranes during Barcelona's renovation, he said something worth sitting with: "This is Nike right now," according to the Observer. That's an unusually honest thing for a CEO to say about a company he runs, and after watching recent third-quarter results, the metaphor still fits.Q3 revenues came in flat at $11.3 billion, down 3% on a currency-neutral basis. Net income fell 35% year over year to $520 million, with gross margin declining 130 basis points to 40.2%, weighed down by tariff-related product costs. The stock dropped more than 8% after the report despite beating EPS estimates. This means that Wall Street wanted more, and the patience for "the work takes time" narratives is wearing thin.But buried inside the flat headline of Nike is a real signal worth paying attention to. Running -- the category Nike arguably built its legacy on -- grew 20% in the quarter. In North America, the wholesale channel, which Nike essentially abandoned in favor of its own stores and website, grew 11%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
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10.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nike Inc.
|07.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Nike Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Nike Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Nike Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.26
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.26
|Nike Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.26
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
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