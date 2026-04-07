Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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07.04.2026 09:35:00
Nike Shares Plummet Again. Will the Stock Ever Rebound?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares plunged after its fiscal third-quarter results showed the company continuing to struggle to turn around its business. The results were similar to what it has experienced much of the past fiscal year, with flattish revenue and a declining gross margin. Meanwhile, Nike expected the rest of its fiscal year to remain challenging, hurt by China and its Converse business.After its sell-off last week, the apparel stock is now down about 30% on the year, as of this writing.Nike admitted on its earnings conference call for the period ended Feb. 28 that its turnaround was taking longer than expected, but management thinks its strategy will help set the company up for long-term success. It said one of the most important things it accomplished in the quarter was reducing inventory in its classic footwear franchises. Former CEO John Donahoe eschewed innovation and leaned into its classic footwear brands, which oversaturated the market, so current CEO Elliot Hill has been working to correct this mistake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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