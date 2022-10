Nike Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's economic woes haven't spared athletic brand Nike (NYSE: NKE). The stock has slipped almost 50% this year. That's as headwinds hurt earnings and investors shy away from stocks linked to consumer spending.But Nike has been a stock known to deliver stock performance over the long term. Could this continue? Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Jennifer Saibil present the bull and bear cases.(Adria Cimino): Nike's big problems these days have to do with inventory and margins, and this could seriously weigh on earnings. Nike is struggling with higher costs due to inflation, supply chain problems, and coronavirus interruptions in the key market of China. And the situation won't improve overnight.Continue reading