|
11.10.2022 12:00:00
Nike Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Today's economic woes haven't spared athletic brand Nike (NYSE: NKE). The stock has slipped almost 50% this year. That's as headwinds hurt earnings and investors shy away from stocks linked to consumer spending.But Nike has been a stock known to deliver stock performance over the long term. Could this continue? Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Jennifer Saibil present the bull and bear cases.(Adria Cimino): Nike's big problems these days have to do with inventory and margins, and this could seriously weigh on earnings. Nike is struggling with higher costs due to inflation, supply chain problems, and coronavirus interruptions in the key market of China. And the situation won't improve overnight.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.22
|Nike Stock: Bull vs. Bear (MotleyFool)
|
09.10.22
|Better Buy: Nike vs. Lululemon Stock (MotleyFool)
|
09.10.22
|Why Nike Slid 21.9% in September (MotleyFool)
|
08.10.22
|Down 52%, Is Nike Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
05.10.22
|Nike Stock: Should You Buy the Dip? (MotleyFool)
|
04.10.22
|Is Now the Right Time to Buy Nike Stock? (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Nike Inc.mehr Analysen
|10.10.22
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.10.22
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.10.22
|Nike Buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.22
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.22
|Nike Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.10.22
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.10.22
|Nike Buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.22
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.22
|Nike Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.10.22
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.10.22
|Nike Buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.22
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.22
|Nike Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.22
|Nike Hold
|HSBC
|25.06.21
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.04.21
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.12.20
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.09.22
|Nike Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.12.20
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.12.20
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!