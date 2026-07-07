Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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07.07.2026 15:00:00

Nike Stock: Is It a Buy After Its Recent Earnings Beat?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been struggling in recent years to grow its business, but there's no denying the brand remains highly recognizable and is iconic in the athletic world. And when a company has strong assets to work with, there's the potential for a turnaround effort to be successful and pay off.The apparel company remains in the midst of a turnaround, and with it beating expectations in its most recent quarterly results, there may be a glimmer of hope that the business is on the right track. Is Nike's stock worth buying right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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