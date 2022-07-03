|
03.07.2022 15:18:00
Nike Stock: Time to Buy?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) investors were worried heading into the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement. The biggest fears surrounded weak sales, declining profitability, and potentially soaring inventory levels heading into the new fiscal year.While the footwear giant did report worsening trends in all of these areas, results weren't as bad as many investors had feared. The management team also issued a bullish outlook for the new year that implies the recent operating slump was tied to temporary issues like supply chain challenges and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!