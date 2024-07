Nike Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Over a Decade. Is This a Buying Opportunity or Are There Good Reasons to Avoid It?

Athletic apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) is known around the world and is easily recognizable by its swoosh logo. But sometimes, even an iconic company can dip into bargain territory, and Nike stock now carries an unusually cheap valuation.Consider that its market cap is currently about $113 billion, and it generated revenue of over $51 billion in its fiscal 2024. This means that Nike stock trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of a little more than 2 -- the cheapest the stock has been by that metric in more than a decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool