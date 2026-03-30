Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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31.03.2026 00:00:00
Nike Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2017. Is It a No-Brainer Buy?
Investors often wish they could go back and buy a top growth stock at the price it was at many years ago. With Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock, you have that opportunity today. It's trading at the levels it was at in 2017.The only problem is that the economy is much different today than it was back then, and there's more competition. In 2026 and beyond, there are many more question marks around the business. But with this still being a top footwear and apparel brand, has Nike's stock fallen so much in recent years that it's effectively become a no-brainer buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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