|
14.01.2023 15:07:00
Nike Stock In 2023: Bull vs. Bear
There's no doubt that Nike (NYSE: NKE) is one of the most well-known consumer businesses in the world. Not only am I willing to bet that readers have seen one of their favorite athletes wearing a Nike product on TV or at a sporting event, but they most likely have some Nike shoes or clothing in their closets. That's indicative of just how dominant this company has become. But with its shares down 30% in 2022, investors are probably thinking hard about what to do with their Nike holdings. Maybe you'll have more clarity after understanding the bullish and bearish arguments for this top apparel stock. As I touched on in the intro to this article, Nike possesses one of the strongest consumer brands out there. According to Kantar, it was ranked as the top apparel brand in the world, having a stronger brand value than industry leaders like Tesla and Coca-Cola. As far as recognition goes, it's safe to say that Nike is among the best, providing in-demand apparel and footwear that possess a rare coolness factor and a winning mentality that's associated with them. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!