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06.04.2026 20:07:00

Nike Stock Is Back to Where It Was More Than a Decade Ago and Everyone Is Talking About It. Is This a Generational Buying Opportunity?

After an incredibly rough start to the year, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is suddenly the center of attention. As of this writing, shares of the athletic footwear and apparel giant are hovering near $44 -- a price point the stock hasn't seen in more than a decade. The stock's dramatic slide over the last few years was worsened last week, following a disappointing quarterly update from the athletic shoe and apparel company. The severity of the stock's decline has sparked a wave of online chatter and made Nike stock a trending topic on X. For value-hunting investors watching a premium consumer brand trade at a steep discount to its historical highs, the setup might look tempting. After all, market overreactions can sometimes create generational buying opportunities for patient capital.But to understand whether this is a trap or a generational buying opportunity, investors need to look under the hood. The real issue shaping Nike's future returns is profitability. The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin has narrowed significantly from years past. And it will have to recover some of its lost ground for the stock to work from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B- 5 550,00 -14,75% Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
Nike Inc. 38,04 -0,63% Nike Inc.

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