Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
26.01.2026 19:18:00
Nike Stock Is Down, but Is It a Buy?
When thinking about the great investments of the last 40 years, athletic apparel company Nike (NYSE: NKE) would almost certainly make the list. But Nike shareholders haven't seen an all-time high since 2021, and their shares have lost over 60% of their value since then.Nike stock would seem to be a bargain because the price per share has dropped so much. But the stock price alone doesn't actually tell the whole story. After all, if a stock trading at $100 per share was hypothetically worth $20 per share, it would still be overvalued if the price were cut in half.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
