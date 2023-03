Nike Stock Is Down 32% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) are currently sitting about 32% below the all-time high they set in 2021. But the stock rallied in recent months after falling by more than 50% from its peak last year. Investors have been impressed with Nike's revenue growth in a tough operating environment.Nike just reported another quarter of better-than-expected revenue. However, that result wasn't enough to propel the stock higher. It's down by 5% since the earnings report.Does this latest dip present a good buying opportunity? While Nike's business is experiencing momentum right now, the stock has gotten expensive on a price-to-earnings basis. Investors are placing a big premium on Nike's future growth even as the company is seeing margins weaken due to high inventory levels.Continue reading