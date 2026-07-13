Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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13.07.2026 09:44:00

Nike Stock Is Down 44% From Its High, and the CEO Has Been Buying Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) closed Friday at about $44, up nearly 4% and extending a rebound that began when the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results at the end of June. Even after that bounce, the stock sits about 44% below its 52-week high of $80.17.Adding to the intrigue is CEO Elliott Hill, who has been putting his own money into the stock near its lows. This begs the question: Is this a good time to follow the CEO into the stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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