Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
13.07.2026 09:44:00
Nike Stock Is Down 44% From Its High, and the CEO Has Been Buying Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.
Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) closed Friday at about $44, up nearly 4% and extending a rebound that began when the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results at the end of June. Even after that bounce, the stock sits about 44% below its 52-week high of $80.17.Adding to the intrigue is CEO Elliott Hill, who has been putting his own money into the stock near its lows. This begs the question: Is this a good time to follow the CEO into the stock?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones steigen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Nike-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nike von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones fällt zum Start des Mittwochshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)