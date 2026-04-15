Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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15.04.2026 08:15:00
Nike Stock Is Down 76% From Its High. Is It Too Late to Buy, or Right on Time?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has been falling for a while now, and it last saw an all-time high back in 2021. It's down a crushing 76% from that peak as the company tries to fix the mistakes that brought it to this position.There are reasons to suspect that Nike can stage a comeback, but there's no guarantee. Is this an opportunity to buy on the dip, or a value trap?Image source: Nike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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