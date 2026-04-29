Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
29.04.2026 19:45:00
Nike Stock Is Down and the Crowd Is Scared -- Is That Your Signal to Buy?
As soon as it seems Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has bottomed out, it continues to reach new lows. Its latest quarterly results show the turnaround is taking longer than investors expect. Revenue in fiscal 2026's Q3 (ended Feb. 28, 2026) was flat year over year at $11.3 billion, and earnings fell 35%. The stock tumbled after the report's release and is now down 29% year to date.Patient investors may see the market's fear as a rare chance to buy an iconic consumer brand at a steep discount. There are reasons to believe Nike stock will eventually recover, but there are also reasons why it's not worth buying right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
|
27.04.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nike von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nike von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)