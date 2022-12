Nike Stock Jumps 14% on Earnings and Revenue Beats

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) are up 13.6% on Wednesday at 11:03 a.m. ET, following the athletic shoe and apparel giant's Tuesday evening release of its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The main catalysts driving the stock's pop are quarterly revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street's consensus estimates and management raising full-year revenue guidance.Here's an overview of Nike's report centered around five key metrics.Continue reading