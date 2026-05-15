Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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15.05.2026 16:03:00
Nike Stock's Terrible Performance Just Keeps Getting Worse. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock keeps finding new lows. After falling 16% in April alone, shares have continued to drift lower in the weeks since. As of this writing, Nike trades at about $42 -- a 12-year low and roughly 34% below its 2026 start.The sportswear giant's troubles are well-documented at this point. Greater China revenue continues to slip. Tariffs are squeezing North American margins. And late last month, management said it was cutting about 1,400 jobs, most in the technology group, as part of CEO Elliott Hill's "Win Now" turnaround effort. And the company's most recent guidance pushed the timeline for a return to growth even further out.Still, this is Nike. The brand is global, likely here to stay for generations. Additionally, the balance sheet has plenty of cushion, and the dividend yield is now closing in on 4%. So, is the worst finally priced in?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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