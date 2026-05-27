lululemon athletica Aktie
WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090
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27.05.2026 05:10:41
Nike vs. Lululemon Athletica: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between an established global leader and a high-growth premium challenger is a classic dilemma for retail investors. This comparison evaluates whether Nike (NYSE:NKE) or Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is a better buy.Nike operates as a mass-market powerhouse, while Lululemon focuses on the premium technical apparel niche. Both companies face a shifting consumer landscape, making their current financial health and valuation critical factors for anyone considering these businesses.NIKE designs and sells athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment across several iconic brands, including Nike, Jordan, and Converse. The company remains a leader among apparel stocks, reaching a global audience through wholesale partners and a robust direct-to-consumer segment. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, which reduces the risk of relying too heavily on any individual retail partner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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