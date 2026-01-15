Starbucks Aktie
Nike vs. Starbucks: Which Turnaround Effort Is More Likely to Succeed?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are two stocks with a lot in common. They have iconic brands that are known all over the world, and for years, they have been growth machines.They have, however, also struggled more recently amid rising inflation. And they have changed their CEOs recently, who both are in the midst of deploying strategies in an effort to turn their respective businesses around.Last year, both stocks finished the year in the red, with Nike falling by 16% and Starbucks declining by a more modest rate of 8%. Which company is more likely to successfully turn things around and be the better investment going forward?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
