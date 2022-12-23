Nike's Latest Quarter Was Even Better Than You Think: Here's Why It's Time to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) soared on its latest earnings report, and it's easy to see why.The company smashed expectations on the top and bottom lines with revenue increasing 17%, or 27% on a constant-currency basis, to $13.3 billion, well ahead of estimates at $12.6 billion.Profits were essentially flat from a year ago as the company paid a higher tax rate and markdowns were higher than normal due to excess inventory. Pre-tax income increased 10% to $1.65 billion, and earnings per share rose from $0.83 to $0.85, which breezed past expectations at $0.65. Continue reading