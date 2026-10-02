Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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02.10.2026 08:08:37
Nike’s Turnaround Hits a Speed Bump on Disappointing Fiscal 2027 Guidance. Should Investors Run for the Exits?
Investors clearly weren't eager to walk or, more accurately, run a mile in Nike's (NYSE:NKE) shoes after the company reported fresh quarterly earnings after market close on Thursday. The company beat on earnings in its first quarter of fiscal 2027 but whiffed on revenue, and proffered weak guidance to boot.
Clearly underwhelmed by this performance, investors aggressively sold the athletic footwear and apparel giant's stock in after-hours trading that day. Late Thursday evening, it was down by almost 9%. Let's dig in to see what they found so displeasing.
Image source: Getty Images.
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