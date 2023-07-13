|
13.07.2023 14:27:00
Nikola, Bayotech Join Hands To Boost Zero-emission Hydrogen Delivery For EV
(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a zero-emissions transportation solutions provider, through its HYLA brand, and BayoTech, Inc. announced a deal to boost hydrogen supply for zero-emission commercial fuel cell electric vehicles or EV fleets.
The supply agreement includes Nikola Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, BayoTech HyFill bulk hydrogen transport trailers, and hydrogen produced at BayoTech's distributed network of hubs.
As the anchor hydrogen offtake customer, Nikola expects to take delivery of low-carbon hydrogen produced by BayoTech commencing in Missouri this year and California in 2024.
Nikola plans to acquire up to 10 BayoTech HyFill transport trailers, facilitating the distribution of high-pressure gaseous hydrogen from the production sites to refueling stations that serve fuel cell electric vehicle fleets.
BayoTech will purchase up to 50 Nikola Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles over the next five years, with the first twelve trucks being delivered in 2023 and 2024.
The Nikola trucks will be paired with BayoTech's HyFill bulk hydrogen transport trailers to deliver low-carbon hydrogen to offtake customers from BayoTech's hydrogen production hubs.
Mo Vargas, CEO of BayoTech, said: "…Partnering with forward-looking companies like Nikola allows us to accelerate the deployment of our hydrogen hub network and stimulate the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem."
