Nikola Chairman Steve Girsky to Discuss Importance of Voting on Upcoming Investor Update June 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today that its Chairman, Steve Girsky, will speak to investors Friday, June 24 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time about the significance of voting FOR Proposal 2 at Nikola's upcoming annual stockholder meeting.

In addition, Mr. Girsky will provide voting instructions and answer frequently asked questions from stockholders about the voting process. The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Stockholders must vote before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2022, to ensure their votes are counted.

The investor update can be found at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/nikola20220624/en. Nikola encourages all stockholders to watch and to vote now "FOR" Proposal 2, which would allow Nikola to increase the number of shares of the Company's common stock.

To vote by phone, stockholders should call Alliance Advisors at (855) 935-2562 if they live in North America. International holders should call 1-(207) 607-7123.

To vote online, if stockholders hold shares in "street name," they should follow the instructions shared by their broker, bank, or other nominee. The website to vote is www.proxyvote.com. Robinhood holders should vote their shares at www.proxypush.com.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

