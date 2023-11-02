|
02.11.2023 14:57:29
Nikola Corp. Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) posted a third quarter net loss from continuing operations of $425.76 million compared to a loss of $236.23 million, prior year. Net loss from continuing operations per share was $0.50 compared to a loss of $0.54. Non-GAAP net loss widened to $258.24 million from a loss of $122.45 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.30 compared to a loss of $0.28. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said: "We think the competition is well behind us and believe there is white space for us to capture market share with the introduction of the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule, and incentives like HVIP and ISEF offering up to $288,000 and $408,000, respectively, per hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in California."
