07.04.2022 22:15:00
Nikola Corporation Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast
PHOENIX, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.
What: Date of Nikola Q1 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.
ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.
