01.08.2020 02:14:00
Nikola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
PHOENIX, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:
J.P. Morgan 2020 Auto Conference - Virtual
Presentation Date: August 11*, 2020, 12:20pm ET
*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Nikola website on August 5, 2020 (https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events).
About Nikola Corporation
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
For further information on Nikola, please visit https://nikolamotor.com/, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Investor Relations
Investors@nikolamotor.com
Media Relations
Nicole Rose
nicole.rose@nikolamotor.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301104208.html
SOURCE Nikola Corporation
