Nikon Brings Excitement, Inspiration and Innovation to All Types of Creators at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020, BOOTH #14018 -- Today, Nikon Inc. unveiled their upcoming program for CES 2020. The lively and inspirational space will feature an exciting array of captivating presentations, innovative product displays and awe-inspiring activations, while offering visitors an unparalleled interactive experience.

At the Nikon Booth, show attendees are invited to watch live presentations and panel discussions from an inspiring lineup of Nikon Ambassadors and creators. Additionally, the booth will feature three fun Pop-Up Studio scenarios, allowing visitors to interact with some of Nikon's latest camera tech and create their own shareable moments with unique studio backdrops and scenes. Visitors will also have the chance to check out Nikon's latest imaging technologies at display tables showcasing products from the brand's award-winning Mirrorless, DSLR, NIKKOR and COOLPIX lineups.

Nikon will livestream all presentations and panel discussions directly from the booth, allowing those who could not make it to CES 2020 to experience the show online. To tune in, please visit www.nikonusa.com/live or www.facebook.com/nikonusa from Tuesday, January 7 to Friday, January 10. A full schedule of Nikon Theater Presentations can be found below.

New Nikon Products at CES 2020

CES is the place to be to get first-hand experience with Nikon's rapidly expanding NIKKOR Z lens lineup, the most advanced optical system that offers next-level lens performance and flexibility in optical design. Nikon continues to innovate at a rapid pace and visitors can expect to see, touch and try the brand's latest products at the Nikon booth.

NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – The NIKKOR Z lens lineup continues to expand with the highly-anticipated NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S telephoto zoom lens. The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 is a quintessential lens re-imagined, maximizing the benefits of the Nikon Z series with a fast f/2.8 aperture, close focus distance and 5 stops1 of built-in optical VR image stabilization. Promising a balanced combination of flexibility, durability and class-leading image quality for serious photographers, the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 is a must-have lens for Z series shooters capturing portraits, events, sports, wildlife and more. The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S will be available in February for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2,599.95.*

Nikon D780 – This is a new breed of DSLR for a new type of creator. The D780 is a much-anticipated camera from Nikon, which exceeds expectations to deliver uncompromising versatility and agility. Thanks to its 24.5-megapixel backside-illuminated FX-Format CMOS sensor and Nikon's powerful EXPEED 6 image processor, the D780 achieves a new level of performance, giving shooters endless capabilities whether creating still images or 4K UHD video content. Boasting the latest in Nikon imaging technologies, the D780 features a proven AF system through the viewfinder and a 273-point on-sensor Phase Detect AF system. For videographers, the D780 also boasts 4K video at 30 fps, and 120p in Full HD through the LCD as well as 10-bit output with N-Log or HDR (Hybrid Log-Gamma) support, making it Nikon's best DSLR for video.

With classic Nikon build quality, the D780 is guaranteed to deliver the flexibility, agility and reliability that will make it the camera of choice for a wide range of photographers; from weddings to wildlife, night skies to landscapes and everything in between. The D780 will be available in late January for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2,299.95* (body only) and $2,799.95* (with 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens kit).

NIKKOR AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR – This new F mount telephoto zoom offers impressive reach, incredible speed, and absolute versatility. As the single-lens solution that many sports, wildlife and portrait professionals have been waiting for, the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR's superior image quality and constant f/2.8 aperture provide a strikingly shallow depth of field and excellent low light performance. The NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8 employs Nikon's latest technologies to achieve a remarkably versatile focal range with the precision and operability of a prime lens at any focal length. The AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR will be available in February for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $9,499.95.*

COOLPIX P950 – Designed for birding, star gazing and those that need unrivaled zoom capabilities and flexibility, the new COOLPIX P950 is the all-in-one superzoom bridge camera with an extraordinary 83x (24-2000mm) optical zoom. The COOLPIX P950 is loaded with a myriad of feature upgrades including 4K video recording, RAW (NRW) image capture and 5.5 stops1 of vibration reduction, while maintaining a compact, portable body. With dedicated Birdwatching, Moon and other Scene Modes, the COOLPIX P950 ensures its advanced feature-set delivers in every scenario. The COOLPIX P950 will be available in February for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $799.95.*

Nikon Theater Presentation Schedule:

Day 1 – Tuesday, January 7, 2020 (Show Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PT)

10:45 AM – 11:15 AM : For the Love of Wildlife – Michelle Valberg

For the Love of Wildlife – 11:15 AM – 11:45 AM : Hidden Worlds – Jodi Cobb

Hidden Worlds – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM : The Challenge of Everest – Cory Richards , Keith Ladzinski

The Challenge of Everest – , 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM : A World with No Ceiling – Keith Ladzinski

A World with No Ceiling – 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM : Life Unfiltered – Cory Richards

Life Unfiltered – 3:15 PM – 3:45 PM : Wildlife & Conservation | The Power of the Image – Ami Vitale , Michelle Valberg , Roie Galitz

Wildlife & Conservation | The Power of the Image – , , 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM : Reframing the Narrative – Ami Vitale

Reframing the Narrative – 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM : 8 Ways to Elevate Your Family Photos – Charmi Peña

8 Ways to Elevate Your Family Photos – Charmi Peña 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM : Wildlife Photography | Taking Your Camera to the Extreme – Roie Galitz

Day 2 – Wednesday, January 8, 2020 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PT)

9:45 AM – 10:15 AM : Extreme Exposure | Embracing the Elements – Mike Mezeul II

: Extreme Exposure | Embracing the Elements – 10:15 AM – 10:45 AM : Personal Projects to Propel Your Photo Career – Jen Pottheiser

Personal Projects to Propel Your Photo Career – 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM : Cooper Island | The Power of Art and Science – Joe McNally , George Divoky

| The Power of Art and Science – , 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM : The Power of a Picture to Tell the Truth – Joe McNally

The Power of a Picture to Tell the Truth – 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM : Fantastic Focus | A Simple Technique for Incredible Results – Joey Terrill

Fantastic Focus | A Simple Technique for Incredible Results – 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM : Building Your Career in Sports Photography – Dave Black

Building Your Career in Sports Photography – 2:45 PM – 3:15 PM : Preparing for The Big Game – Rod Mar , Jen Pottheiser , Andrew D. Bernstein

Preparing for The Big Game – , , 3:15 PM – 3:45 PM : The Mamba Mentality on and Off the Court – Andrew D. Bernstein

The Mamba Mentality on and Off the Court – 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM : Sports Photography | Life Through a Long Lens – Rod Mar

Sports Photography | Life Through a Long Lens – 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM : Mastering the Art of Dance Photography – Rachel Neville

Mastering the Art of Dance Photography – 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM : Light in the Landscape – Tom Bol

Day 3 – Thursday, January 9, 2020 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PT)

9:45 AM – 10:15 AM : Camera Pro Tips and Tricks – Matthew Jordan Smith , Jerry Ghionis, Kristi Odom

Camera Pro Tips and Tricks – , Jerry Ghionis, 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM : Elevate Your Photography in 2020 – Matthew Jordan Smith

Elevate Your Photography in 2020 – 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM : Capturing Emotion in Wildlife – Kristi Odom

Capturing Emotion in Wildlife – 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM : The Allure of Wildlife – Ejaz Khan , Kristi Odom

The Allure of Wildlife – , 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM : Wolves | An Arctic Expedition – Ejaz Khan

Wolves | An Arctic Expedition – 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM : Keeping Your Photographic Passion Alive – Mandy Lea

Keeping Your Photographic Passion Alive – 2:15 PM – 2:45 PM : Dream to Image | Surreal Photography – Nicolas Bruno

Dream to Image | Surreal Photography – 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM : Conceptual Art and Portraiture – Anya Anti and Nicolas Bruno

Conceptual Art and Portraiture – Anya Anti and 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM : Creating Beyond Simple Portraiture – Anya Anti

Creating Beyond Simple Portraiture – Anya Anti 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM : Capturing Chicago Urban Action – Ryan Taylor

Capturing Chicago Urban Action – 4:45 PM – 5:15 PM : Turning Inspiration into Reality – Jerry Ghionis

Turning Inspiration into Reality – Jerry Ghionis 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM : Find Your Focus | Understanding Your Photographic Voice and Vision – Audrey Woulard

Day 4 – Friday, January 10, 2020 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. PT)

9:45 AM – 10:15 AM : The Power of ProRes RAW – Daniel Chung , Steve Heiner

The Power of ProRes RAW – , 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM : Feel. Capture. Trust. | Keys to Compelling Concert Photos – Brian Friedman

Feel. Capture. Trust. | Keys to Compelling Concert Photos – 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM : Capturing Mood – Viktoria Haack

Capturing Mood – 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM : Growing as an Artist in Photography – Malike Sidibe , Isabel Epstein

Growing as an Artist in Photography – , 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM : Where I Started, Where I'm Headed – Malike Sidibe

Where I Started, Where I'm Headed – 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM : Finding the Light and Authentic Moments with the New Nikon Z 50 – Gabriela Herman

Finding the Light and Authentic Moments with the New Nikon Z 50 – 2:15 PM – 2:45 PM : Finding New Inspiration with Landscape and Travel Photography – Taylor Gray

Finding New Inspiration with Landscape and Travel Photography – 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM : Creativity on a Budget | Impactful Imagery That Doesn't Break the Bank – Isabel Epstein

Creativity on a Budget | Impactful Imagery That Doesn't Break the Bank – 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM : Intention. Vision. Creation. – Kristian Bogner

For more information on Nikon's latest products please visit www.nikonusa.com. For more information about Nikon's presence at CES 2020, including the livestreaming of presentations throughout the show, please visit www.nikonusa.com/live or www.facebook.com/nikonusa.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo and Flickr.

1. Based on CIPA Standard

CES® is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association.

Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

All Nikon products include Nikon Inc. limited warranty. Images are for illustrative purposes only. All Nikon trademarks are trademarks of Nikon Corporation. Nikon Authorized Dealers set their own selling prices, which may vary. Nikon is not responsible for typographical errors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikon-brings-excitement-inspiration-and-innovation-to-all-types-of-creators-at-ces-2020-300982202.html

SOURCE Nikon