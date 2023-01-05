NIKON IS DEVELOPING THE NIKKOR Z 85MM F/1.2 S, A FAST MID-TELEPHOTO PRIME LENS, AND THE NIKKOR Z 26MM F/2.8, A SLIM WIDE-ANGLE PRIME LENS FOR THE NIKON Z MOUNT SYSTEM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Booth #17914 -- Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens, for full-frame (FX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras.

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line1 NIKKOR Z lens series, and realizes both superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh. It expands possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion.

The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a moment.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

These lenses will be displayed at Nikon's booth (Central Hall #17914) at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023.

1. The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

