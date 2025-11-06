06.11.2025 11:16:43

Nikon Posts Operating Loss In H1; Revenue Down 6.0%

(RTTNews) - Nikon reported first half profit attributable to owners of parent of 5.36 billion yen, an increase of 80.7% from prior year. Earnings per share was 16.20 yen compared to 8.51 yen. The company noted that the increase was due to the recording of deferred tax assets and income taxes-deferred on deductible temporary differences associated with the resolution to dissolve and liquidate Nikon Metrology NV, a consolidated subsidiary of the company. Nikon Corporation posted a first half operating loss of 4.8 billion yen compared to profit of 5.8 billion yen, previous year. Revenue was 312.9 billion yen, down 6.0% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 20.0 billion yen, and revenue of 680.0 billion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen