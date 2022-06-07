Nikos Lavidas new Brand President Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 7 June, 2022 – Nikos Lavidas has been appointed Brand President of Greek supermarket chain Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos (‘Alfa Beta’), effective August 20th. In his new role, Nikos will lead Ahold Delhaize’s brand Alfa Beta, which is part of the CSE region of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. Nikos will report into Jesper Lauridsen, COO Ahold Delhaize CSE Region and Brand President at Albert Czech Republic.



Nikos Lavidas has had an extensive career in food retail. In 2009 and 2010, he worked as Managing Director at Kraft Foods. After that he joined the Greek supermarket chain I&S Sklavenitis S.A. There Nikos worked for almost nine years, starting as Head of Strategy and Expansion. He led the company through a reorganization and a series of acquisitions, which allowed the company to grow into a major Greek retailer.? He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2019. Most recently Nikos worked at Upfield, a newly formed regional business unit of Unilever. As Managing Director, he held overall accountability for Greece, Cyprus and Albania and several other countries within South East Europe.







Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "This appointment is a positive step for Alfa Beta, our prominent Greek food retailer. Alfa Beta is strongly rooted in Greece, leads in food e-commerce and has a broad high quality and healthy offering and a successful customer loyalty program. With Nikos Lavidas on board, the team will be reinforced by someone with extensive experience in the supermarket sector as well as on the supplier side. Nikos is well able to weigh all interests and will ensure the best offer for customers, together with the Alfa Beta team. I wish Nikos all the success in his new role!”

Jesper Lauridsen: "I am very happy to welcome Nikos as Brand President of AB. He will join a strong team of retail professionals in serving millions of customers every day.”

Nikos Lavidas: "I am absolutely thrilled to be making such an important step of becoming part of AB Vassilopoulos, a company with such a strong legacy in Greece. I cannot wait to join my efforts with the AB team in this exciting and ambitious path to growth.”







