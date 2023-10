Niks Professional makes Catalist debut at S$0.205, 10.9% below IPO price

AESTHETIC medical services provider Niks Professional commenced trading under the code “NPL” on the Catalist board on Friday (Oct 27). It opened at S$0.205 or 10.9 per cent below its initial public offering price (IPO) of S$0.23 per share. As at 9.04 am the counter inched further down to trade at S$0.195, or about 15.2 per cent lower than its IPO price, with some 564,800 shares worth S$110,000 changing hands. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel