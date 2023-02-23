Nilfisk introduces a new financial reporting structure from Q1 2023

As previously announced, Nilfisk is introducing a new financial reporting structure. Based on new business segments fully aligned with Business Plan 2026, the new reporting supports our journey towards ensuring long-term sustainable growth.



The segment reporting is implemented from Q1 2023. Segment reporting for 2021 and 2022 have been restated to ensure comparison.



The new segments follow the product and service categories in Business Plan 2026. This is a natural step to provide transparency on financial progress with ‘Building service-as-a-business’ and ‘Unleash growth of specialty business’. Each segment contains data on revenue, gross profit and EBITDA.



The new business segments are defined as follows:

Professional Business covering all professional machines (floorcare, vacuum cleaners and high-pressure washers) including private label.

Service Business contains a comprehensive range of service solutions throughout the lifecycle of our professional cleaning equipment. It captures field service offerings, including managed service packages and Parts, Accessories and Consumables (PAC) for the Professional Business and IVS.

Specialty business covering Industrial Vacuum Solutions (IVS) and Nilfisk Food. Service and PAC are included for Nilfisk Food.

Consumer covering consumer machines, service and PAC related to consumer products.

HQ (Headquarter) covering overhead costs related to HQ activities.

The attached report New financial reporting structure (restated 2021 and 2022) provides the full overview of the restated numbers and relevant segment information.

Contacts

Elisabeth Klintholm

VP, Investor Relations and Group Communications

T: +45 2555 6337

Attachments