Nilörn has today signed a partnership agreement with Worldfavor

Nilörn has entered into a strategic partnership with Worldfavor, a renowned company within the area of empowering a sustainable future. This collaboration enhances the completeness of Nilörn's solution, Nilörn:CONNECT, and strengthens our offering to customers, providing support on their journey towards the Digital Product Passport.

This partnership is founded on the shared commitment of Nilörn and Worldfavor to create an efficient digital solution for supply chain visibility and compliance within the fashion industry. Together, we aspire to challenge industry standards by combining Nilörn's deep knowledge within the industry, with Worldfavor's expertise in technology and sustainable development.

Providing a solution ranging from the Unique IDs and data carrier, to the overall supply chain ESG performance. All with the aim to comply with current and future legislation, where the Digital product passport takes precedence.

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

For further information about Worldfavor, please contact:

My Morinder, Senior PR & Communications Manager

Tel: +46704981462. E-mail: press@worldfavor.com

General about Worldfavor

Worldfavor – The Global Sustainability Platform?. Worldfavor is a sustainability platform that enables organizations worldwide to access, share, and leverage data to gain insights and make sustainable action possible?– internally and through far-reaching?value?chains. The platform helps its growing network of 30,000+ organizations understand their impact, fuel action, and stay resilient. Worldfavor's different solutions power its customers to manage all kinds of sustainability data easily, trace impact, follow up on portfolio companies, reduce risk, and achieve a sustainable value chain. The Worldfavor sustainability platform was first released in 2016 with the mission to make sustainable business mainstream. Behind Worldfavor is a group of highly passionate people who dream of shaping a world where people, the planet, and the economy thrive together. For more information – please visit www.worldfavor.com.?

