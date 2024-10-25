|
25.10.2024 08:00:00
Nilörn Interim Report Q3, 2024
Period July-September
- Order intake increased by 41 percent to MSEK 256 (182)
- Net sales in SEK decreased by 3 percent to MSEK 208 (215)
- Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 217 (215), representing an underlying organic increase of 1 percent
- Operating profit amounted to MSEK 15.3 (20.8)
- Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 13.0 (18.2)
- Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 9.8 (13.4)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.86 (1.17)
Period January – September
- Order intake increased by 22 percent to MSEK 697 (572)
- Net sales in SEK increased by 7 percent to MSEK 713 (666)
- Net sales adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 722 (666), representing an underlying organic increase of 8 percent
- Operating profit amounted to MSEK 63.4 (53.8)
- Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 59.0 (45.4)
- Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 45.2 (33.7)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.96 (2.95)
Significant events during the quarter
- The group was hit by a cyber attack at the beginning of August, which impacted the result by 4.4 MSEK.
- A production stoppage in Bangladesh for a total of seven days due to political unrest.
A presentation will be held today 25/10 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:
For further information about Nilörn, please contact:
Krister Magnusson, CEO
Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 25 October 2024
General about Nilörn Group
Nilörn is a leading global player in branding and design, founded in the 1970s. We specialize in creating added value for brands through innovative solutions in labels, packaging, and accessories, particularly tailored for the fashion and apparel industry.
With our extensive expertise, we offer customized concepts in branding, design, product development, and logistics solutions. Through digital initiatives like Nilörn:CONNECT along with a strong focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, we strive to be a reliable partner for brands that value responsible and forward-thinking solutions.
Nilörn has an international presence with operations in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the USA, and Pakistan.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nilorngruppen AB (B)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nilorngruppen AB (B)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nilorngruppen AB (B)
|69,60
|4,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.